Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.36

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.36 and traded as low as C$6.20. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 2,900 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.04. The company has a market cap of C$53.07 million, a PE ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.55.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Accord Financial had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter.
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
