Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.36

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.36 and traded as low as C$6.20. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 2,900 shares traded.

Accord Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.04. The company has a market cap of C$53.07 million, a PE ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Accord Financial had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

Accord Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

(Free Report)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.