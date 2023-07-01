ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

ADCT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADCT opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.08. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 229.20%. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,867 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 603.1% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,257,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.