Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Adicet Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adicet Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of ACET opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,828,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,685,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,882,191.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

