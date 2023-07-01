Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $488.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.