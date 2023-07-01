Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,140,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after purchasing an additional 359,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 120,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

