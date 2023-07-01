Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 182.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $10,625.46 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00171098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030787 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013493 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

