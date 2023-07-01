Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $46.20 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $926.51 million and $46.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00041939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00030894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,549,185 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.