Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$67.93 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$50.21 and a 12-month high of C$68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

