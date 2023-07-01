Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 14,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,111. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

