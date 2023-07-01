Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $108.10 million and $1.60 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002856 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006566 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

