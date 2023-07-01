Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

DRTS traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,094. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $302.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

