Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMADY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. 34,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,894. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

