American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 144.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

