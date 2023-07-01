American Century Quality Preferred ETF Announces Dividend of $0.27 (BATS:QPFF)

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2656 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Price Performance

QPFF traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,020 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35.

Institutional Trading of American Century Quality Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QPFF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $331,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

