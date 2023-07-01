Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 80.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,347. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

