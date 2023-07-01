Amgen Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $109.50 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and approximately $186.47 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.66109587 USD and is down -11.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,187.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

