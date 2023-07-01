Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

