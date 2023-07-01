Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,656,084 shares traded.

Amur Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.20. The company has a market cap of £3.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 34.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Amur Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 100%.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

