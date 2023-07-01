Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$3.90 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Anaergia from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Anaergia stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Anaergia has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

