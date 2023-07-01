Analysts Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target at $14.71

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $14.80 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.