Analysts’ Upgrades for July 1st (AAMC, BPMC, CLS, CVM, DNN, EBAY, GNE, HNI, LMT, NEU)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, July 1st:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

