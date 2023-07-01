Analysts’ Upgrades for July 1st (AAMC, BPMC, CLS, CVM, DNN, EBAY, GNE, HNI, LMT, NEU)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, July 1st:
Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
