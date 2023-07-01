Analyzing Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) & LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LogicMark and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.73%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than LogicMark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

67.4% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LogicMark and Lakeland Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.31 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.20 Lakeland Industries $112.85 million 0.94 $1.87 million $0.28 51.39

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37% Lakeland Industries 1.81% 3.39% 2.88%

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats LogicMark on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company also provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

