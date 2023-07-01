Analyzing Petrolia Energy (BBLS) and Its Rivals

Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS – Free Report) is one of 356 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Petrolia Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Petrolia Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Petrolia Energy Competitors 618 4033 7353 293 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 131.39%. Given Petrolia Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petrolia Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Petrolia Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Petrolia Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Petrolia Energy Competitors 560.33% 10.97% 6.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petrolia Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petrolia Energy N/A N/A -0.10 Petrolia Energy Competitors $830.22 million $231.36 million 144.26

Petrolia Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Petrolia Energy. Petrolia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Petrolia Energy peers beat Petrolia Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Petrolia Energy

Petrolia Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% working interests in the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield that includes approximately 2,530 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit situated in Chaves County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Rockdale Resources Corporation and changed its name to Petrolia Energy Corporation in September 2016. Petrolia Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Houston, Texas.

