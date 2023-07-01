ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $967.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $693,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $380,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,168. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 449,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.