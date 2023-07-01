Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Cap of $231.16 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $231.16 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,513.44 or 0.99989267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02273974 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $27,895,208.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

