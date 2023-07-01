Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.52 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $233.03 million and approximately $19.52 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,621.32 or 1.00009020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02273974 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $27,895,208.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

