ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.92.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $339.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.44.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

