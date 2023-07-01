ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZGF opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. ANZ Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

