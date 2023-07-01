Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $727,109.67 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

