Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 714,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,565,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 661,025 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 214,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 559,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Down 0.2 %

APGB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 40,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,008. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.