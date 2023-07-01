Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Appen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Appen Price Performance

APPEF stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

