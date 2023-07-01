Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 66,700.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $6,457,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.76. The company had a trading volume of 269,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $173.90.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 29.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.