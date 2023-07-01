Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 137,278 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,278 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $75,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

PNC traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $125.95. 2,257,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

