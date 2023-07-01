Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $41.96 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,055 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $41,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,736. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

