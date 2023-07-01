Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $49.84 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $49,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.51.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

