Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $51.36 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307,725 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $51,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,274. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

