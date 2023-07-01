Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 351,955 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,667,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,955 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $46,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,340,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,296,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

