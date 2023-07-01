Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 276,100 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 276,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 63.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.53. 380,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day moving average is $190.59. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,940 shares of company stock valued at $21,993,962 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

