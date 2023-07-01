Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 149,600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $85,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,739,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,315,285. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

