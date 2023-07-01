Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 47,310 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,310 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of KLA worth $53,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of KLA stock traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.02. The company had a trading volume of 909,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,895. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $488.25.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
