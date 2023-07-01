Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ARDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.33. 51,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,621. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

