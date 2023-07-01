ARMOR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $447,098.54 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $447,098.54 and approximately $82.11 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

