ASD Market Capitalization Achieves $35.54 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. ASD has a market cap of $35.54 million and $3.78 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021230 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,555.67 or 0.99984367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05364712 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,547,585.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.