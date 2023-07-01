Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,022.86 ($76.58).

AHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.29) to GBX 5,500 ($69.93) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($80.10) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($89.00) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($56.71) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($82.64) to GBX 6,700 ($85.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,444 ($69.22) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,376 ($42.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,012 ($76.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,896.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,995.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,065.73.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,787.46%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

