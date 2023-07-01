Astrafer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $105.05 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $105.05 million and $26,145.05 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.6527343 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $97,370.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astrafer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astrafer using one of the exchanges listed above.

