Audius Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Audius has a total market cap of $192.80 million and $5.59 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

