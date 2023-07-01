Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

