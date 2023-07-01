Avalanche Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $12.94 or 0.00042315 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.47 billion and approximately $116.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,041,436 coins and its circulating supply is 345,321,986 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.