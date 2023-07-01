Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Insider Activity

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 170.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,792. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 128,706 shares of company stock worth $375,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.