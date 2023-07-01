Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Decreased by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,703,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,320,000 after purchasing an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,012,000.

AVUS opened at $75.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $75.43.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

